Community rallies round in style to help brave Pendle teen who is battling leukaemia

Community spirit was alive and kicking in Pendle when a group of workmates decided to help the daughter of a colleague who is battling leukaemia.

An all day car wash organised by staff from XGreen Clean in Kelbrook raised the fantastic total of £1,200 which will be put towards creating a perfect bedroom and "chill" space for brave teenager Morgan Hewitt.

Contracts Manager Mark Bantick resplendent in fancy dress as he directs vehicles to the car wash.

Her dad Ben works as a supervisor at the company and as staff have known Morgan, who lives in Colne, since she was a baby they wanted to do something to help.

But they never expected such a fantastic response from the public.

And the team were particularly heartened and touched when a woman who battled leukaemia as a child herself went along especially to tell them her story.

Told that she would only have a short life and and never have children the woman said she had not only passed the expected age she also went on to have a family too.

Staff indulge in a water fight while they take a break.

Louise Warren-Beck who is the firm's Business Development Manager said: "She wanted to pass a message on to Ben and Morgan to say there is light there and to keep fighting.

"This really touched us all so much.

"The response was amazing and it shows that people really do come together to help others out.

"People were stopping to donate without wanting their cars washing."

Someone looks set to get a wet sponge in the face!

Local companies pitched in with donations including Get Car Finance Here, Creative Preformed Markings and a friend of Get Car Finance Here donated £250.

Louise added: "We were really touched by this as he has never met Morgan or Ben."

The Fabulous Boutique Fancy Dress company based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate donated costumes for the team to wear and Regal Precision Engineering allowed full use of its car park for the event.

Louise said: "Without their help this would not have been possible, we are very grateful."