Community support worker who hit another car as she arrived at work was twice drink drive limit Burnley court hears

A community support worker, almost twice the limit the morning after the night before, hit another car as she turned into her Colne workplace, a court heard.

Mother-of-three Anna Waugh called police herself after the collision on Burnley Road.

Officers found her vehicle damaged and with a flat tyre. She told Burnley magistrates it had veered to the left after a puncture.

The 46-year-old blew 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in a roadside breath test at 11.20am.

She then gave a sample showing 63 micrograms at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on November 4th.

Waugh, who had no previous convictions, was fined £426, with a £42 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She was banned for 17 months.

Prosecutor Mr Richard Greenhough told the hearing police were called to help at a road traffic incident. On arrival, they found a Vauxhall Corsa at a 45 degree angle in the carriageway, facing Nelson. There was damage to the front nearside wing and tyre, which was fully deflated.

Waugh introduced herself as the owner of the vehicle and said it had veered to the left as she turned into her workplace and had hit a car.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said a puncture had caused her car to veer off 'the beaten track.'

She had had a lot to drink the night before, woke up and felt perfectly fine to drive, but clearly had some alcohol left in her system.

The solicitor continued: " She stopped at the scene. She phoned the police and fully cooperated. She has been suspended because of these proceedings. It’s more than likely after these proceedings she will no longer be able to continue in her employment.”

Mr Frazer said Waugh’s husband was a full-time student and the family relied heavily on her income but unfortunately that may not continue.

He went on: "That is a consequence of getting behind the wheel when you have had too much to drink. This incident won’t sit lightly with Mrs Waugh. This has wider- reaching consequences.”