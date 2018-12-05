Company boss banned from getting behind the wheel after he is caught drink driving

A company boss from Nelson, caught over the drink-drive limit in the early hours, will face business troubles, a court heard.

Jasper Rahman was stopped by police after he went through a red traffic light. He told them he had had two pints of beer earlier in the evening.

The defendant blew 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 50-year-old defendant, who has a previous conviction for drink- driving, has now been banned for 12 months, after admitting driving with excess alcohol on Scotland Road, Nelson, on Sunday, November 18th.

His solicitor told Burnley magistrates that Rahman, of Broadway Place, had gone to pick up some equipment in Stoke-on-Trent, stopped on the way back and was offered a drink.

Mr John Rusius said:" He was drinking lager shandies. He can only assume it was stronger lager than he anticipated."

Rahman fully cooperated with police and his solicitor added: "If the reading had been 39, he wouldn't have been prosecuted. "

" He is a family man. He is self-employed and and employs two people in the business. He is hoping he can manage to maintain the business and keep it going.

"That's going to be very difficult."

" All he can do is apologise. He thought he was under the limit."

Rahman was also fined £133, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge .