Competition: Win afternoon tea at Towneley Hall

High tea is now being served at Towneley Hall on regular Sundays throughout the year.
The first takes place this Mothering Sunday from 12-30 – 2-30pm with a mouth-watering selection of sandwiches, savouries, scones and pastries ready to tempt visitors’ tastebuds.
The Burnley Express is offering readers the chance to win ‘High Tea for Four’ on Sunday, April 15th, worth £80 in total.
To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question:
‘High Tea’ takes place on which day of the week?
For enquiries or to make a booking, ring Burnley Mechanics Box Office on 01282 664400.