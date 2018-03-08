Competition: Win afternoon tea at Towneley Hall

'High Tea' at Towneley Hall will take place on regular Sundays
'High Tea' at Towneley Hall will take place on regular Sundays
Share this article

High tea is now being served at Towneley Hall on regular Sundays throughout the year.


The first takes place this Mothering Sunday from 12-30 – 2-30pm with a mouth-watering selection of sandwiches, savouries, scones and pastries ready to tempt visitors’ tastebuds.

A selection of the treats on offer at Towneley's 'High Tea'

A selection of the treats on offer at Towneley's 'High Tea'

The Burnley Express is offering readers the chance to win ‘High Tea for Four’ on Sunday, April 15th, worth £80 in total.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question:

‘High Tea’ takes place on which day of the week?

Click here to enter

For enquiries or to make a booking, ring Burnley Mechanics Box Office on 01282 664400.