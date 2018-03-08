Competition: Win afternoon tea at Towneley Hall

High tea is now being served at Towneley Hall on regular Sundays throughout the year.



The first takes place this Mothering Sunday from 12-30 – 2-30pm with a mouth-watering selection of sandwiches, savouries, scones and pastries ready to tempt visitors’ tastebuds.

A selection of the treats on offer at Towneley's 'High Tea'

The Burnley Express is offering readers the chance to win ‘High Tea for Four’ on Sunday, April 15th, worth £80 in total.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question:

‘High Tea’ takes place on which day of the week?

Click here to enter

For enquiries or to make a booking, ring Burnley Mechanics Box Office on 01282 664400.