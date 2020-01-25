Concerns grow for missing Pendle pensioner

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Pendle pensioner.



Derek Rutter was last seen at his home address in Colne on Wednesday.



Derek is described as a 71-year-old male, 5ft 6in and of medium build.

Derek Rutter

He has grey hair with a silver streak running through it. He wears glasses, has brown eyes and a scar on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a beige top, beige trousers and tanned shoes, although these could have changed by now.



A police spokesman said. “It is out of character for Derek to go missing and to not contact any family members and would urge himself or anyone aware of his whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting log number 1465 of 14/01/2020.”