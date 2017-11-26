Concerns growing for missing man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of missing man Mohammed Haidri.

The 22-year-old, from Barnsley, has been reported missing, but is known to have links to West Yorkshire and Lancashire.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Mohammed is an Afghanistani male, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, approx 5ft. 4ins. He was last seen wearing brown shoes, grey trousers, a white top, a black hoody and a brown coat.

"There is a concern for his wellbeing and he is not to be approached by members of the public.

"Anyone with information, or if he is sighted, please contact 101 quoting incident 629 of 21 November 2017."