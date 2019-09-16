Convicted sex offender did not tell Pendle mum whose house he had been staying at about his past

A convicted sex offender was staying with a Pendle mum who had a young daughter, a court heard.



Kevin Forrest (55) who has offences of voyeurism and exposure on his record, had not told the woman about his past.

Burnley magistrates were told Forrest “deliberately” breached the sex offenders’ register. He didn’t tell police he had stayed for at least 12 hours where an under-18 lived and failed to notify officers of an address where he lived or stayed for seven days or longer.

Mr Matthew Siddall, prosecuting, said the woman told police she had started a relationship with Forrest about eight weeks before.

He continued: "She told police the defendant did not tell her at all he was a registered sex offender. She was unaware of the conditions he had to abide by.”

Mr Siddall said the woman told officers the defendant had stayed at her home for at least eight nights over two weeks.

The prosecutor continued: "Her daughter was present on each night. She makes it clear that had she known she wouldn’t have allowed that and she is quite distressed to officers and makes it clear in her statement she is quite distressed over the potential risk she has put her daughter in.”

He added: "This is quite clearly a deliberate breach.”

Mr Gareth Price, defending, said: ”I have to concede it’s a deliberate breach. There’s no suggestion of any inappropriate behaviour by the defendant or of any sexual misconduct by him.”

Forrest, of Johnson Street, Blackburn, admitted two counts of failing to comply with the notifications of the sex offenders’ register.

He was unconditionally bailed for a pre-sentence report, until October 8th.