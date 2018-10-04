Council bosses join Turf Moor sleepout to help local charities

Burnley Council bosses are joining business leaders and Burnley FC fans from across the region in the first Turf Sleepout event at Turf Moor.

Dozens of big-hearted business people and Clarets supporters have already pledged to spend one night sleeping out in the Turf Moor stadium with thousands of pounds set to be raised for three charities.

These are the club’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community, homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley and SafeNet domestic abuse service for Jane’s Place women’s refuge.

Council leader Coun. Mark Townsend and the authority’s chief operating officer Lukman Patel are among those already signed up to the event.

Others include business leaders from Burnley FC, Lancashire County Council, Lush, VEKA, Nelson and Colne College and Spencer Hayes Group.

Organisers are still keen to encourage more people to sign up and take part, to help those who need it most in our community.

The event takes place on Friday, October 12th, from 7pm to 7am. Registration is £25 and fundraisers are asked to raise a minimum of £250. Please note you must be over 16 to take part.

To take part in Turf Sleepout visit bookonline.burnleyfccommunity.org/turf_sleepout_registration.

Coun. Townsend said: “I’m happy to be supporting these three local charities who do fantastic work to help those who find themselves in difficult personal circumstances through no fault of their own.”

Mr Patel added: “It’s hard to properly appreciate the challenges and difficulties some people face on a daily basis.

"These three charities provide life-saving support to the most vulnerable members of society. As well as raising money, the Sleepout will help awareness of the support that is available locally for people in need.”

Neil Hart, chief executive officer at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are delighted Coun. Mark Townsend and chief operating officer Lukman Patel are joining us for the Turf Sleepout.

"It’s not going to be easy, but the evening will raise significant funds for three local charities. It’s fantastic to have their support.”

Burnley FC in the Community is the award-winning, official charity of Burnley Football Club. The mission of the charity is to inspire, support and deliver change to communities across East Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Emmaus Burnley provides accommodation, support and work-based training and volunteering for up to 30 formerly homeless people.

Jane’s Place is a complex needs recovery refuge established in memory of Jane Clough who was killed by her ex-partner in 2010. It is the first of its kind in the North and offers safe and secure temporary accommodation for women and children at risk of domestic abuse who also have additional complex needs.