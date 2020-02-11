Council workers support flood-hit communities as Storm Ciara battered Pendle

Storm Ciara brought flooding to Pendle on Sunday and teams from Pendle Borough Council were out helping people who were affected and those at risk.

In Earby, properties on Victoria Street and Skipton Road were flooded. Coun. David Whipp, who represents the West Craven town on Pendle Borough Council, was involved, with a volunteer army of flood wardens, in distributing sandbags, as firefighters pumped away water from key junctions.

An image of the tree that fell onto headstones at Barrowford Cemetery during Storm Ciara. Photo by Tim Bradley

Torrential rain and heavy winds left a trail of destruction in parts of Nelson as Victoria Park in Carr Road bore the brunt of the flood water.

And in Barrowford, the Clough Street and Vales Mews areas were underwater, while a huge tree blew down and smashed into a number of headstones at the village cemetery. The tree, located on a path leading to the cemetery off Colne Road, in Barrowford, crashed through railings and onto the headstones as the storm raged through the village. Dramatic images of the felled tree were captured on camera by resident Tim Bradley.

Council officers also responded to several requests for help from residents across Pendle who lived in less impacted areas.

David Walker, Environmental Services Manager, said: “We worked all day from the first warnings being issued just after 6am until around 6-30pm to help people in Pendle affected by Storm Ciara. Our teams delivered sandbags to homes in Barrowford, Laneshaw Bridge, Trawden, Colne, Earby and Nelson. We also helped to clear sodden carpets, flooring and fridges and will be assisting with sourcing dehumidifiers to help people dry out their homes."

David Walker, Environmental Services Manager, helping flood victims

And he added a warning: “If you have been flooded do not turn lights or any electric items on until they have been checked for safety by an electrician.”

On Monday officers were back out continuing the clean up to highways affected by the floods in Blacko, Barnoldswick, Salterforth, Wycoller, Barrowford and Kelbrook.

Advice on how to be prepared and stay safe was shared on Pendle Council’s social media and website www.pendle.gov.uk/floods

And there’s advice from the government’s website to help people recover after a flood

https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/recovering-after-a-flood



Leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. Iqbal said: “I’d like to thank the crews, volunteers, local residents and local councillors who worked hard over the weekend in storm conditions."

A car trapped at the Fence bypass

A vehicle abandoned in Higherford

Views from High Lane in Salterforth