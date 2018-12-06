Councillors demand Pendle grit bins are reinstated

Liberal Democrat councillors in Pendle are demanding that the Together Housing Group return grit bins which the housing association has removed in recent days.

“It looks like many grit bins have been removed from former council house areas in the last week,” said Liberal Democrat leader Coun. David Whipp.

“Removal of the bins was brought to our attention when a tenant saw one being taken from Kelbrook Road in Barnoldswick.

Since then, we’ve had reports of the grit bins, which contain salt for winter gritting, being taken from locations the length and breadth of Pendle.

“The bins have been taken from areas with a high proportion of elderly, disabled and vulnerable people.

“Folk can’t believe that Together Housing are taking them away – especially at this time of year with the onset of winter.

“We’ve had people saying they’ll be trapped in their homes if there’s no grit to put down on pavements.

“All we’ve had from Together Housing is that it’s now ‘company policy’. It’s a disgrace that the housing association is acting in this mean spirited and high handed way.

”We’ve put forward an urgent resolution for the full meeting of Pendle Council and we hope that this is unanimously supported by councillors and then acted on by Together Housing with the restoration of the vital grit bins to people’s streets.”