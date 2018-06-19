Course aims to build more cohesive society in Burnley

A course, entitled ‘Talking With my Neighbour’, is set to explore Christianity and Islam.

Peter Lumsden and Ali Amla will present the course which aims to bring together leaders, activists, teachers, youth workers and communities to talk, build bridges, explore faith and work together to build a more cohesive society.

It will be held on June 30th at the Burnley Faith Centre from 10am to 4pm, and again the following week, on July 7th.

Peter, the inter faith officer for the Lancashire district of the Methodist church, said: “The course is open to 10 Muslims and 10 Christians from Burnley, and will explore various themes.”

Details can be found at www.eventbrite.co.uk.