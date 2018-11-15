Court told early hours drink driver tried to 'disappear' from police

An early hours drink-driver thought he would " disappear" before the police found him, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Scott Brown, who drove for a living, may now lose his job.

The 31-year-old had been caught at 1.30am, when police saw him speeding. He was found in a back alley and was arrested. At the police station he blew 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr John Rusius, defending Brown, said he had no relevant previous convictions. He had been out, had been thinking of driving home and had been drinking shandy. At the end of the evening he was going to get a taxi, but then thought he had to get up early for work and needed the works van. He felt fine.

The solicitor continued: "He saw the police vehicle and thought he would park up and disappear, but the police found him."

Mr Rusius added:" He does drive for a living. Whether he will be able to keep his employment is very much up in the air."

The defendant, of Railway Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Briercliffe Road, Burnley, on Friday, October 26th. He was fined £369, with a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brown was banned for 12 months.