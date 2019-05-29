Court told man took his father's works vehicle before crashing into two cars and injuring another driver day after his test

A 20-year-old man took his dad's works vehicle and crashed it, writing off a £2,500 car and injuring another driver - the day after passing his driving test.

Zakir Khan, who wasn't insured, also left the owner of a parked vehicle, which was damaged in the smash, upset as it was her first car.

After he ran into the back of a Toyota Yaris, he had rung his father and told him: " Dad, I crashed the car.

"Somebody braked in front of me and I hit him."

Burnley magistrates were told Khan has also recently been convicted of drink-driving and had been banned for 12 months.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Khan was working at the same place as his father on Hallam Road, in Nelson.

At about 2pm, his dad went outside and realised the Seat vehicle wasn't there. She continued:" His son had only passed his test the day before."

The defendant wrote off a £2,500 Toyota, which was sold for £200, and the driver suffered whiplash after being hit.

He had to claim through the Motor Insurers' Bureau for the rest of the value. The third vehicle in the collision, which had been stationary, was scratched and the owner was sad that somebody had struck it.

Mrs Mann went on:" It has caused her some upset, it seems. "

The prosecutor told the hearing the victim said it took him six months to recover properly from the whiplash. She said:"He was angry and upset at the time as well."

Mrs Mann added :"We can possibly chalk this all down to inexperience, having just passed his test."

The defendant was not represented by a solicitor and didn't say anything about the offence.

Khan, of Hallam Road, Nelson, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident. He was sent to an attendance centre for 12 hours and was disqualified for a year.