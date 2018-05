Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house in Bamford Street yesterday evening (Saturday).

Three fire engines and crews - two from Nelson and one from Colne - responded to what was initially "persons reported" at the house. However, in fact, a Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed there were no casualties and firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire in an outbuilding.

The incident happened just after 5-30pm and Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze.