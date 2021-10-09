Crews called to oil pan fire in Brierfield
Firefighters from Nelson and Burnley were called to extinguish a blaze started by a hot oil pan.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 2:54 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 2:56 pm
The incident happened yesterday evening (Friday) just before 11pm in Stanley Street, Brierfield.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two crews from Burnley and Nelson responded to a fire at a house on Stanley Street in Brierfield.
"The fire involved a hot oil pan and extractor unit in the kitchen of the property, however, it was out on arrival. Crews used a fan to clear the property of smoke and make the scene safe.
"They were in attendance around twenty minutes."