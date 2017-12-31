Crews called to 'person feared trapped' at Nelson house

A person was feared trapped in a burning house after a fire took hold at a Nelson property, say fire services.

Three fire engines and crews - one from Nelson and two from Burnley - were called to the blaze at the mid-terraced house in Castle Street, just before 10pm yesterday evening (Saturday).

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the building and established that no-one remained inside and extinguished the fire with two hosereel jets.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation."