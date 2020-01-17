80-year-old pedestrian suffers 'serious leg injuries' after collision outside school in Foulridge

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision outside a Foulridge school seriously injured and 80-year-old pedestrian.



An 80-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered serious leg injuries at about 8.40am today (January 17).

The collision happened on Skipton Road at the school crossing outside St Michael and All Angels School.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "No children were injured in the collision and officers from the Tactical Operations Unit are working closely with the school to support children and parents.

"The road was closed for three hours whilst Collision Investigators conducted examinations of the scene but it is now fully open."

Sgt Adam Dawson is appealing for any witnesses to get in contact with the investigation team by calling 101.

You can also provide any information on the Lancashire Police Website quoting log 0258 of January 17, 2020.