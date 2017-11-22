Airport worker caught drug-driving

A Manchester airport check-in worker was caught driving with more than twice the legal limit of cannabis in his system, a court heard.

Jehangir Ashraf was stopped in his BMW by police just after midnight, when he failed to give way at a junction and struggled to hold a central road position. A breath test was negative, but Ashraf was taken to the police station after a drugs test.

Burnley magistrates were told a blood sample there showed the level of Delta-9- Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood was 4.5 microgrammes per litre of blood- the legal limit is two. Ashraf may now lose his job.

Ashraf, who works for Swissport International, has now been banned for a year, after admitting driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Trafalgar Street, Burnley, on August 26th.

The 24-year-old defendant, of Priory Chase, Nelson, was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Kamran Yousaf (defending) said Ashraf had smoked cannabis earlier. He wasn't doing it while he was at the wheel.

Mr Yousaf added: "He wasn't aware of the drug-driving laws." The solicitor told the hearing the defendant was fully aware he would be disqualified, which would cause him difficulties.

"He relies on his vehicle to take him to work. He finished at 5am this morning."

The solicitor said Ashraf deeply regretted what he had done and was now aware of the dangers of drink-driving.