Appeal after child struck by bottle thrown during Turf Moor argument between two women

Police are appealing for information after a child was struck by a bottle thrown during a Burnley FC match at Turf Moor.

Police revealed that the incident occured during the 70th minute of the Clarets' Premier League game against Crystal Palace when, as a result of an argument between two women, a plastic bottle was thrown by one of the women which hit a small child.

The argument took place in the Bob Lord Stand at Turf Moor during the match on Saturday, March 2nd.

A police spokesman said: "The woman who threw the bottle is said to be white with blonde hair, who was wearing blue jeans, pink jumper and a black leather jacket.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this Incident to contact PC 6215 Healey either by calling 101 quoting Incident LC-20190302-1190 or alternatively emailing 6215@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk."