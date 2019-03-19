Appeal after child struck by bottle thrown during Turf Moor argument between two women

Police have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information
Share this article

Police are appealing for information after a child was struck by a bottle thrown during a Burnley FC match at Turf Moor.

Police revealed that the incident occured during the 70th minute of the Clarets' Premier League game against Crystal Palace when, as a result of an argument between two women, a plastic bottle was thrown by one of the women which hit a small child.

The argument took place in the Bob Lord Stand at Turf Moor during the match on Saturday, March 2nd.

A police spokesman said: "The woman who threw the bottle is said to be white with blonde hair, who was wearing blue jeans, pink jumper and a black leather jacket.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this Incident to contact PC 6215 Healey either by calling 101 quoting Incident LC-20190302-1190 or alternatively emailing 6215@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk."