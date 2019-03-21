Appeal after food and other items stolen from Pendleside Hospice

Police are appealing for witnesses after two thefts from Pendleside Hospice.

As revealed in the Burnley Express, burglars broke into the hospice building in Reedley and stole £200 worth of food, which was going to be used by the residents.

It was the second theft of items in the last two weeks.

Police enquiries are on-going in regards to catching these offenders.

If you have seen or heard anything about this recent theft please call 101 or email Pendle.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log – LC-20190314-0232.