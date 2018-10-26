Apprentice plasterer elbowed police officer in Colne

A teenager "lost it" and elbowed a police officer in the face when the victim put a hand on his shoulder, a court heard.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told apprentice plasterer Francis Myring swung his arm back and caught the officer in the left cheek. Myring was arrested and was then abusive towards a second officer when he was being put in the back of the police vehicle in the early hours trouble.

The 19-year -old, who had no previous convictions, owned up to his behaviour and was warned by a judge: "I don't want to see you again."

Miss Charlotte Crane (prosecuting) said the incident took place in the town centre when the defendant was spotted having a verbal altercation with another man.

An officer approached him and told him to calm his language. Myring moved towards the other man, who was trying to leave in a taxi. The police officer believed he was going to assault the man and put his hand on his shoulder.

Mr David Leach (defending) said an aggressive man had begun to hurl insults at Myring and his girlfriend. The solicitor added: "He concedes he could have put his head down and walked away, but he responded and there was an argument. He concedes he perhaps should have kept quiet and he would have kept his good character."

Mr Leach said the defendant was a hard-working member of the community.

Myring, of Earl Street, Colne, admitted resisting police on October 6th. He received a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Sentencing, District Judge John Maxwell told the defendant: "You were in such a rage and you lost it. I'm sorry to see you here. I really, genuinely am."