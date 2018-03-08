Attacker must pay compensation after rail station assault

A man has been ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation and complete 150 hours of community service following a vicious assault at Blackburn station, which left his victim needing an artificial tooth.

Adam Whitham (35) of Gisburn Road, Barrowford, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday February 22nd.

The court heard how on Friday, December 9th, 2016, a row broke out on a late night train between a group of women and a man who was travelling with Whitham.

The victim, a passenger on the same train, attempted to break up the row but was told to mind his own business when he tried to calm things down.

When the train arrived at Blackburn the row continued onto the platform with pushing and shoving between the two groups.

At some point in the scuffle Whitham punched his victim in the face, dislodging one of his front teeth.

Investigating officer DC Gavin Daw said: “Throughout the row that took place on the train, and the fracas that occurred thereafter on the platform, the victim acted as peacemaker attempting to calm things down between the two groups.

“When the row escalated Whitham punched his victim square in the face causing him to lose his tooth. No one should have to travel in fear of violence or intimidation.

“The substantial compensation order handed down by the courts should go some way to reminding Whitham and others that this kind of behaviour is just not acceptable.”