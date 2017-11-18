Axeman on scooter attempted robbery at Burnley store

A man armed with an axe travelling on a motor scooter attempted a robbery on a cash in transit van at a busy Burnley supermarket this morning.

The frightening incident took place this morning at around 9-20am at Burnley Tesco.

Fortunately the two security guards fought off the would-be robber who made off from the scene empty-handed.

A police spokesman said: "This was an audacious attempted robbery during daylight when there would have been lots of shoppers.

" Luckily no-one was injured. We are looking for a single white male who was riding a grey coloured motor scooter.

"He was wearing a full crash helmet at the time."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.