Ban on knives, firearms and offensive weapons comes into force

Changes to legislation, brought about by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, mean that from today all weapons already banned in public will now also be banned in private, meaning people

can no longer keep them at home.

The act also includes a new definition of flick knives, banned since 1959, resulting in more of these bladed weapons being outlawed.

Temp Chief Inspector Dave Oldfield of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network

Anyone unlawfully possessing a firearm covered by the ban will face up to 10 years in prison and those possessing one of the other weapons can be sentenced to up to six months

imprisonment or a fine, or both.

Dave Oldfield, temporary chief inspector of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “We are fortunate that knife crime is low in Lancashire, at around 1 per cent.

“Even so, it remains a top priority and we are serious about tackling knife and violent crime together with partner agencies.

“The change in legislation is welcome and will help officers to take dangerous weapons off the streets and make it more difficult for people to obtain knives and other bladed articles in the

first place.

“The arrival of the Knife Angel in Lancashire later on this year will provide a focal point for individuals, schools, communities, and professionals to come together and engage in how as

individuals we can all make positive contributions to society, be good role models for others, and help to build stronger communities.”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, added: “Tackling knife crime and violent crime generally is extremely important and saves lives. By making these

dangerous weapons harder to obtain and easier for officers to remove from our communities, we will be able to keep more people safe.

“By cracking down on crime and bringing offenders to justice, we are sending out a clear message that if you carry a knife, officers are working around the clock to get you off the streets.”