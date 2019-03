A banned driver who had false plates on his car could be facing a jail term.

Burnley magistrates heard how David Gregson was caught behind the wheel in Clifton Street, in the town.

The 28-year-old admitted driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and fraudulent use of a registration mark, on March 3rd.

The defendant, of Lyndhurst Road, Burnley, was committed to the crown court to be sentenced on May 13th.