Barrowford 'murder' victim named for first time as family pay tribute to 'popular young man'

Police were called to a report of a sudden death at an address in River Way at around 5.20pm on Friday (October 29).

The body of a 45-year-old man, who has now been named as James O'Hara, was found after officers attended.

In a tribute, Mr O'Hara's family said: "James had a big heart and would help anyone in need.

"James was a very popular young man who had a lot of friends.

"He will be missed terribly by his friends, family and all who knew him."

Officers believe Mr O'Hara was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19.

Police released images of two men they wanted to identify in connection with the attack on Saturday (October 30).

A murder investigation was later launched following a post mortem.

Further CCTV images were released yesterday (October 31) and two men aged 31 and 22, both from Nelson, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: "A murder investigation is underway following the death of James O'Hara.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad and difficult time.

“At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19.

“If you have any information to assist our inquiry please come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1033 of October 29.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

