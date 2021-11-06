BONFIRE NIGHT CHAOS: Burnley police come under attack by yobs who hurled fireworks in sickening hoax call outs

Fireworks and other missiles were thrown at police, resulting in extensive damage to four police vehicles.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the violence, however, the terrifying incidents have prompted police to issue a warning to anyone using fireworks in an anti-social way.

Insp. Chris Valentine, of Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Hopefully everyone enjoyed their Bonfire Night, especially as we got lucky with the weather. I’m pleased to report that in general we didn’t see any noticeable rise in demand compared to a normal Friday night. However, it was very disappointing to see a small group of people making false reports on the 999 system to try and get police, fire and ambulance to attend certain parts of Burnley.

Four police vehicles are now off the road and face a costly repair bill

"When they arrived, fireworks and other objects were thrown at the vehicles. This has resulted in four police vehicles now being off road and unavailable for the rest of the weekend. "Fortunately, no officers were hurt but the damage to the vehicles will be expensive and ultimately the bill gets picked up by taxpayers. These are patrols that should be attending people who genuinely need our help. It's a very small number of narrow minded individuals that really let their own community down."

He added: "Our last working shift this week will be tonight and then my officers get chance to spend time with their families and try to make up for missing out on the celebrations over the weekend. My team will be back out again working hard to keep people safe.