Bonfire Night in Pendle relatively quiet apart from one incident

Apart from one anti-social incident in Walverden Park, Nelson, police confirmed people had enjoyed November 5th safely and responsibly.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "We hope everyone enjoyed their bonfire weekend.

"Firstly, we would like to thank our communities for their support this Bonfire weekend. Whilst other areas have been subject to attacks, arson, damage and dangerous anti-social behaviour, we have not. Bonfire is absolutely no excuse for anti-social behaviour.

There were no attacks on crews or police in Pendle

"We have worked closely with other emergency services including the fire and ambulance services who have all recognised and appreciate the community’s effort to be safe and not have an impact on our demand.

"We are pleased to report there has been no hoax calls and a very low number of reports across Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford in relation to anti-social behaviour over the weekend. "There was one incident on Walverden park, Nelson, in which someone had set a fire. The fire service had to attend. Other than this dangerous act the fire service did not have any further incidents to report in Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford in relation to anti-social behaviour.

"This has been a massive improvement from last year’s Bonfire night. The community has enjoyed Bonfire night whilst being safe and responsible.