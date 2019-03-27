Burnley alcoholic assaulted barman after being thrown out of town centre pub

A well-known Burnley drunk jabbed a barman in the chest as he was thrown out of a pub in the town, a court heard.



Paul Manley struck Dylan Manning with his elbow, as he was being escorted out of the Big Window.

He had been asked politely to leave, but grumbled and was escorted a "little bit more forcefully" after somebody stopped to talk to him and Manley tried to shake the victim off.

Burnley magistrates were told how Mr Manning was left sore after the 4pm incident on March 9th.

Mr David Leach, defending Manley, said: "I think the management don't want him in there. When he goes in, they tend to ask him to leave."

The solicitor continued: "He says Mr Manning grabbed him by the arm. It's, in my submission, a reckless assault. It's a single blow."

Mr Leach said the defendant had been an alcoholic for many years. He said: "He has an entrenched alcohol dependency. It was an incident that was over in seconds."

Manley, of Holmes Square Gardens, Burnley, admitted assault by beating. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation.