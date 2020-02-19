Burnley court hears how woman slapped shop assistant in face in unprovoked attack after she was asked to leave store

A woman slapped a shop assistant in the face in a frightening, unprovoked attack after she was asked to leave a Nelson store by the manager, a court heard.

Amy Barnes hit the victim as she walked out of the Spar shop, on Manchester Road, where staff believed she and two others had been intending to steal alcohol.

Burnley magistrates were told that at about 9pm, the 23-year-old defendant, a man and another woman went into the store, picked up wine and the victim believed they were going to steal it. The manager went over to them, took the bottles of wine from them and the victim closed the door, so they couldn’t leave without paying for items.

The trio walked towards the door, they didn’t have any drink on them and the victim unlocked the door so they could leave.

The prosecutor said: " As the defendant walked past her, she didn’t say anything, but raised her right hand and used the outside of it to hit her in the left cheek. It caught her off guard.

"The defendant then left and it was the female they were with who provided details to the victim. “

The prosecutor added: " She doesn’t feel she deserved to be assaulted at work.”

Mr Mark Williams, defending, told the hearing Barnes, who has three offences on her record, had intended, certainly with one of the others, to buy the alcohol. She had already had a drink.

He continued: "The store manager decided he didn’t like the look of them and wasn’t going to serve them. They were told they had to leave, put the wine back, went to leave, the door was unlocked and they were allowed to go.”

Mr Williams said: "She was frustrated at not being allowed to make a purchase and on the way out slapped the girl at the door, who was supervising their exit, as it were.”

The solicitor went on: " It should not for one moment have happened. It appears to be somewhat out of character for her.

"She can only apologise. She does so, through me, unreservedly.”

The bench chairman told the defendant: "This must have been very frightening for the shop worker. You wouldn’t like to come to work and somebody hit you for no reason at all.”

Barnes, of Belgrave Street, Nelson, admitted assault by beating, on November 23rd. The defendant, who is on benefits, was fined £120 and told to pay £100 compensation, a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.