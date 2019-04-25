Burnley drink-driver crashed after nipping out for late night fast food

An early-hours journey for some fast food has led to a 15-month ban after a driver crashed and was found to be over-the-limit.

Burnley magistrates were told how Ali Akbar (30) had earlier been drinking at home, but "couldn't resist the temptation" to go out and get something to eat at 3-10am.

Akbar was caught after a member of the public alerted the police a car had collided with some railings.

Officers followed the Vauxhall Astra and saw it on a service station forecourt, where the defendant was inspecting his car.

The court was told officers spoke to Akbar and could smell alcohol on his breath. He blew 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside and 56 microgrammes at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said: "He told police there and then he was the driver. In the main, he accepts what happened on that occasion."

Mr David Leach, defending, said Akbar was in the process of looking at the damage when police arrived. He didn't prevaricate.

The solicitor continued: "He apologises for it. What he says is that it wasn't really the alcohol that caused him to lose control. He was distracted by something else."

Akbar had had some alcohol earlier in the evening, couldn't sleep and wanted to go and buy some fast food.

Mr Leach went on: "Without doubt, he would have been better walking. It was a relatively short journey. He has had a few drinks at home, but couldn't resist the temptation to go out for food."

The defendant, of Borrowdale Drive, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Trafalgar Street, Burnley, on April 2nd. Akbar, who has no previous convictions, was fined £350, with £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.