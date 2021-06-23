Burnley engineer (27) in court after 'frenzied and unprovoked' late night attack on teacher and her friend at taxi rank

Jamie Edwards was said to have told his girlfriend to turn the CCTV camera away to try and stop his drunken outburst being recorded.

He then began pulling the first victim's hair and hit her twice across the face. Her friend, who tried to intervene, filmed the incident on her mobile phone and later handed it to the police . She was struck hard on the side of her face. Both victims were left very shocked and bruised, the court was told.

Burnley magistrates were told 27-year-old Edwards had lost his temper after, he claimed, the women and another person, told him off for throwing a £1 coin at his partner.

A Worsthorne man appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court and admitted two counts of assault by beating, on May 30th

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, told the hearing the teacher had been out in Burnley with her friends. She had been drinking, but wasn’t drunk.

One of her friends asked Edwards why he had thrown a £1 coin at his girlfriend and said she wouldn’t have gone back to him if it was her. The defendant then slapped the victim, causing soreness.

The prosecutor continued: "She says she felt like she was literally seeing stars. She was dazed and in a state of shock. She remembers her friend shouting for him to get off her.”

The prosecutor said her friend had begun filming the violence on her mobile phone. She continued: " She genuinely thought he was really going to hurt her friend."

Miss Allan said Edwards then turned towards the second victim and struck her hard on the side of the face.

She felt immediate pain and was dizzy. Edwards was pulled away, shouting abuse.

Miss Allan added: " She provided the mobile phone footage to the police. The defendant made no comment in interview.”

Edwards had a previous conviction, for grievous bodily harm.

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, told the court Edwards had been out and conceded he was in drink. He had been arguing with his girlfriend and emotions were heightened. He denied throwing a coin.

The solicitor said: " He was chastised by three people in relation to his behaviour. He lost his temper.

"This seems a brief incident, albeit on two separate people.”