Burnley man (62) to face trial at crown court after denying 12 sex charges
A Burnley man has appeared before Burnley magistrates and denied 12 alleged sexual charges.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 6:26 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 6:28 pm
Antonino Seminara denies eight counts of sexual activity with two girls under the age of 16. The alleged offences are said to have been committed in Lancashire.
The 62-year old is also accused of four allegations of sexual assault on a female, said to involve two women, and to have been committed in Lancashire between 2013 and 2014 and in 2015.
He denies all the allegations.
The defendant, of Whittaker Close, Burnley, had his case sent to the town’s crown court for trial and was unconditionally bailed until a hearing there on July 21st.