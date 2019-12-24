Burnley man banned from Crow Wood after harassing staff and guests

A 36-year-old man who harassed four people at Burnley’s Crow Wood Leisure Centre has been banned from the premises.

Abdul Rofik repeatedly attended the centre and looked into windows of the hotel accommodation and facilities in the grounds, causing alarm and distress to staff and guests, the town’s magistrates were told.

Rofik, of Merton Street, Burnley, was given a 12-month community order, with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made subject to a year-long restraining order, prohibiting him from entering the grounds of the Crow Wood Hotel and Leisure Centre.

The defendant admitted harassment, between January 1st and September 14th. He was fined £100 and must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.