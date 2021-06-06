Burnley man charged after police seize Class A drugs
A Burnley man has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 4:13 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 4:18 pm
Police arrested 22-year-old Abdul Muhith yesterday afternoon while targeting the Burns Street area of Daneshouse following numerous reports of drug dealing.
Muhith has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A police spokesman said "We will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep our communities safe.
"If you want to report drug dealing in your area you can: call us on 101, report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers :0800 555 111 or email the team direct at [email protected]"