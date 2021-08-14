Burnley man charged after 'significant' amount of cash stolen in burglary

Police arrested Richard Croskell, of Padgate Place, yesterday and he remains in police custody.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Officers from Immediate Response Team 5 attended a burglary on Accrington Road, Burnley on August 2nd, 2021. A significant amount of money was taken from the premises and extensive damage was caused by the suspect which has come at a considerable cost to the victim.

"Yesterday, we arrested a 35-year-old male from Padgate Place, Burnley and can now confirm that Richard Croskell has been charged with burglary and remanded in custody.

Police made the arrest yesterday