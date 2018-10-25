Burnley man who hit two parked cars told police he had drunk 'eight cans' the night before

A drink-driver who hit two parked cars the morning after the night before was more than twice the limit, a court heard.

Mark Clayton, who told police he had had eight cans of lager the night before, was being restrained by witnesses when officers had arrived. He blew 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 54-year-old was banned for two years by District Judge John Maxwell, who told him he had been significantly over the limit at 8-30am.

He continued: "This is something people don't realise, that when you have a large amount of alcohol to drink at night, it takes a long, long time for it to dissipate. It can be hours on some occasions before people are fit to drive. "

DJ Maxwell, sitting at Burnley Magistrates' Court, added: "You hit two cars. You could just as easily have hit two people."

Mr Daniel Frazer, defending, said Clayton was in quite poor health and was having continuing treatment.

The solicitor continued: "He was staying at the scene. People were being rather forceful. He wasn't trying to abscond, he was moving away from people."

Mr Frazer said the defendant, who is on benefits, made full admissions to the police. He added :" It doesn't seem he is alcohol or drug- dependent. "

Clayton, of Airdrie Crescent, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Melrose Avenue, in the town, on September 6th.

He was given a community order with a six- week curfew, between 6pm and 6am and was told to pay £85 costs.