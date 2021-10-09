Burnley man who tried to flee police caught with suspected Class A drugs
A man has been arrested and his scooter seized after being caught with a "significant" amount of suspected Class A drugs.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:08 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:10 pm
Last night (Friday), officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted a male acting suspiciously while riding a scooter around the Bank Hall area of Burnley.
When stopped the man tried to run, however, he was quickly detained by officers from the Immediate Response and Task Force teams.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "The male was found to be in possession of a significant amount of what was suspected to be Class A drugs and was subsequently arrested. The scooter was also seized for no insurance."