Burnley MP joins police officers on early morning drugs bust
MP Antony Higginbotham joined police officers as they executed a warrant at a house in Colne Road, Burnley, today.
Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.
PS Vic Bramley, of Burnley and Padiham Police, said "Officers were joined on the warrant by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who wanted to see first-hand the work we do to tackle criminality in the area.
"This warrant has been as a result of information received directly from our local community and I hope our robust action reassures the community that we will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs to keep our communities safe.
"Information can be passed to the team a number of ways: You can call us on 101 or information can be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111; you can e-mail the team directly on BurnleyNBHTa[email protected] Or via Lancashire Talking where you can sign up for policing alerts in your area."