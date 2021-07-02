Burnley MP joins police officers on early morning drugs bust

Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

PS Vic Bramley, of Burnley and Padiham Police, said "Officers were joined on the warrant by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, who wanted to see first-hand the work we do to tackle criminality in the area.

"This warrant has been as a result of information received directly from our local community and I hope our robust action reassures the community that we will continue to target people involved in the supply of drugs to keep our communities safe.

Police executed a drugs warrant earlier today