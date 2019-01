Police have issued an appeal for information over the whereabouts of a missing 64-year-old woman.



Sandra Chadwick has gone missing from Darwen and officers believe she may still be in the area or could possibly have travelled to Manchester.

Sandra is described as white, 5ft. 2in. tall, short black hair, skinny build and often wears a blue jacket and jeans.

If anyone has any information they contact the police on 101 quoting the reference LC-20190114-1063.