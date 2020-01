A man is being treated for stab wounds following an attack in Burnley.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Cleaver Street at around 6-25pm.

A section of Cleaver Street, at the junction with Williams Road, is currently closed

One man has been arrested.

A section of Cleaver Street, outside Heasandford Primary School, remains closed while police carry out their investigations.

The force incident manager said: “There are no wider concerns to the public.

"A number of areas remain cordoned off at this stage."