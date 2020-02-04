Burnley thief banned from two town centre stores

A thief has been banned from two stores in Burnley, after striking at them both.

The town’s magistrates were told Rachel Quigley (36) stole two art sets worth £100 from The Works, on December 4th.

Burnley Magistrates' Court

She was in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge, imposed last August, after she went stealing in TK Maxx.

Quigley admitted theft and breaching the conditional discharge and was dealt with for the original offence.

The defendant, of Wellington Court, Burnley, was given a 12-month community order, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was excluded from both shops for a year and must pay £100 compensation.