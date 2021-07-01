Burnley trio charged after discovery of millions of pounds worth of cannabis at warehouse

The cannabis was discovered on August 26th, last year, by neighbourhood officers, who were making enquiries in the area and noticed a strong smell which led them to a building on Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle.

Among items seized in the warehouse, which is believed to have been used as a drugs distribution centre, were numerous boxes filled with pre-packaged bags of cannabis resin and cannabis bush valued in the region of £3.5 million.

Detectives subsequently launched an investigation to discover who was responsible for the haul.

Police executed warrants at addresses in Burnley, Nelson and Blackburn.

On Tuesday, officers executed warrants at addresses in Granville Street and Marles Court – both Burnley - Higher Reedley Road, Nelson, and Revidge Road, Blackburn. That resulted in the arrests of four men on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis are.

A further warrant was executed yesterday at an address in Burnley, resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, five men have now been charged with Conspiracy to Supply Cannabis Resin and Conspiracy to Supply Herbal Cannabis.

They are: Salim Uddin, 49, of Bar Street, Burnley; Badrul Alam, 35, of Higher Reedley Road, Nelson; Ismail Ahmed, 36, of Granville Street, Burnley; Yamin Patel, 33, of Revidge Road, Blackburn; Gary McCann, 59, of Marles Court, Burnley.