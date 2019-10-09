Burnley upholsterer to lose business after drink-driving charge

A self-employed upholsterer caught drink-driving will have to give up his business after being banned, a court heard.

Marcin Adam Burzynski (39), was almost twice the legal limit when police in Belvedere Road, Burnley, saw him swerving between lanes in his van, at 3am.

They illuminated their lights and sirens, stopped his vehicle and spoke to him.

They could smell alcohol on his breath, he failed a roadside breath test and at the police station blew 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35, the town’s magistrates heard.

Burzynski, who is Polish, has never been in trouble before, but he now lost his good character.

The defendant’s solicitor told the hearing he had entered a timely guilty plea, stopped as soon as police asked him to and complied.

Burzynski travelled to clients’ homes repairing and picking up furnishings and was the only person who worked in his business.

The lawyer said: "If he loses his licence, which he will do today, he doesn’t have the money to employ a driver and unfortunately he will have to close his business down."

The defendant, of Hargher Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on September 14th. He was fined £346, with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Burzynski was ordered off the road for 17 months.