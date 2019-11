A middle-aged woman who bit a police officer has been warned she might end up in jail.



Tracey Sullivan (56) admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating, being drunk and disorderly in Healey Wood Road, Burnley, and resisting police, on October 20th.

District Judge James Clarke, sitting at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, told Sullivan she will be sentenced at court in Blackburn “in case you need to go onto custody".

The defendant, of Parklands View, Burnley, was bailed until November 22nd.