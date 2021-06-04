Callous thieves strike again after honesty box stolen from Ribble Valley farm

Police are appealing for information after the theft at The Milking Parlour and wish to speak to anyone who witnessed two men, on a blue motorbike acting suspiciously near the premises.

The business was initially targeted in March when thieves struck and escaped with it's honesty box.

In a Facebook post, a spokesman for the farm, which sells milk, milkshakes, local cheeses, eggs and butter, expressed their dismay stating: "Stolen (again!). Has anyone got any information as to who has ripped our black honesty box off the wall and stolen it?

Callous thieves escaped with the black honesty box. Photo credit: The Milking Parlour, Sabden

"It's really really sad when this is the second time this has happened this year. Changes will be happening this time guys, it's just not on."