Calls for zero-tolerance against Burnley's menace moped riders

The family of a man who was knocked down by a moped have spoken of the trauma caused by the hit-and-run incident.

Chris Benson was walking along the footpath leading to Pendle Way at around 4-20pm on Sunday when he was struck by a moped who failed to stop at the scene.

The 35-year-old suffered serious injuries to his hip and has major surgery scheduled at Royal Preston Hospital later this week.

His devastated mum, Jayne Benson (61), says "enough is enough" and wants to see a zero-tolerance to the spate of moped-related crime which is sweeping through Burnley.

She said: "The rider fled the scene and showed no consideration for anyone. We are really annoyed by what's happened and are calling for police to take tough action against illegal off road motorbike riders who are causing accidents and committing crime in the town. Chris has been left with significant injuries and is traumatised. It's a worrying time for the family as we are not sure how long it will take for him to recover."

She added: "I would like to thank my family, friends and well-wishers for their support since the incident. Everyone has been very kind."

Jayne has won the backing of Whittlefield and Ightenhill councillor Emma Payne, who is urging local residents to tackle the growing nuisance of moped criminals by reporting incidents to the police.

The local shop owner said: "It's absolutely disgusting and I am fed up. You see them one minute and a couple of seconds later they are gone. I've tried to follow them in my car, but have lost them. It's a form of anti-social behaviour which is causing a lot of upset in Burnley. I would urge people not to be scared, but see it, say it and report it to the police. It's no good complaining about incidents on social media. This kind of behaviour will not be accepted in Burnley. Offenders on mopeds and motorcycles who attempt to evade the police are making a choice that puts themselves and others at risk. Action has to be taken in order to catch the culprits before someone is killed."

Moped-related crime has been in the headlines after a number of incidents in the past few months. Police have issued warnings, seized nuisance motorcycles and tracked down illegal riders in order to crack down on the problem, but are urging local folk to report incidents to the police by calling 101.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Let this be a warning that we will continue to act on information received and seize off road motorbikes when they are being ridden illegally."