Cannabis farm discovered at Colne house

Officers made the discovery yesterday evening (Sunday) and said it could have been extremely unsafe for people living near the house.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "This evening your local Neighbourhood Police Team officers have located another cannabis farm inside a residential address in Colne. Aside from the obvious, that cannabis is still an illegal drug, set ups like these are linked to much wider criminal activities involving organised crime. With it often comes Child Sexual Exploitation, links to terrorism, and more.

"In addition to this, these set ups are extremely unsafe due to the electricity meter being bypassed. This is particularly concerning when most of these set ups are in mid terraced dwellings meaning the risk of fire to neighbouring properties is increased.

The cannabis farm found at an address in Colne