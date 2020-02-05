Cannabis farm discovered in rural Colne

Neighbourhood policing officers in Colne have discovered a large cannabis cultivation after acting on a tip-off from the public.



Yesterday officers from the neighbourhood policing team, acting on community information in regards to a possible cannabis farm in the rural area of Colne, located a large cannabis cultivation which contained over 500 plants.

A police spokesman said: "Today the taskforce along with the electricity board have been to dismantle the set-up and make the property safe.

"Officers will continue to act on community information in order to make our community a safer place."