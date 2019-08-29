Car vandalism rates for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley revealed

The rate of vehicle vandalism in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley has been revealed.



Freedom of Information requests, made by MoneySuperMarket, revealed that Burnley residents suffered the fourth highest rate of car vandalism in Lancashire, with 560 offences recorded or 6.39 out of every 1,000 people.

The data shows that Burnley has the fourth highest rate of car vandalism in the county, behind Blackpool, Lancaster and Preston.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Pendle and the Ribble Valley fared much better. There were 360 offences recorded in Pendle at a rate of 3.97 per 1,000 people, while the Ribble Valley experiened 156 offences at a rate of 2.62 per 1,000 people.

On average, vehicle vandalism affects around four in every 1,000 people in the UK.

The research looked at more than 232,000 offences that had been reported to major insurance providers and over 300 Police Force Areas across the UK from April 2017 – March 2018. However, the figures suggest that only 26% of victims chose to report the incident to their insurer.